OnePlus usually release its monthly security updates on time, but not all the OnePlus handsets get it at the beginning of the month. OnePlus 9RT is the smartphone that’s getting the February 2022 security patch in March, while many other OnePlus phones have already got the update.

The February 2022 security patch is rolling out through OxygenOS 11_A.05 update. OnePlus 9 RT users get fixes for a ton of issues along with the latest security patch. The update also comes with performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Besides the OnePlus 9RT, the February 2022 security patch is also available for OnePlus 8 and 8Pro, OnePlus 7, and 7T series. OnePlus recently made the security patches available for the OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones. OnePlus is expected to make the update the latest security patch available to other smartphones as well in the coming days.

Talking about the OxygenOS 11_A.05, this update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re one of the few who are using the smartphone right now, you might not get it today. OnePlus, however, confirmed that it’ll begin a broader rollout in a few days.

OnePlus 9RT owners can install the OxygenOS 11_A.05 update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

This is not a phased rollout, so it should be available for everyone using the 9RT. Meanwhile, OnePlus 9RT users can let us know in the comments about their experience with the installation of the update.