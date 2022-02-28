In a press conference during MWC 2022, Oppo announced that they’ve developed a 150W charging solution with sister company OnePlus.

Known as “150W SuperVOOC” this faster fast charging is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery up to 50% in just five minutes, with a 100 percent charge possible in only fifteen minutes.

As The Verge reports, Oppo has stated that this fast charging technology is going to first appear in an unnamed smartphone from OnePlus, which will launch in the second quarter of this year. While there is no word on just what this unnamed smartphone will be, we at least know that it won’t be the OnePlus 10, since it has been confirmed that that phone is not being made.

Thankfully for those who’re are wanting an announced phone to look forward to, another sister company of Oppo, Realme, also debuted 150W UltraDart fast charging in their upcoming GT Neo 3. Unfortunately, while the name of Realme’s next phone was announced they did not reveal a release window.

If 150W fast charging isn’t quite enough for you then you’re in luck, as Oppo took it upon themselves to also debut prototype 240W SuperVOOC fast charging. Capable of delivering 100% battery in just nine business, Oppo is understandably proud of their insanely fast “record-breaking, industry-leading speed.”