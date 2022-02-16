OnePlus announced the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone for India and Europe a few months ago, and now the company is rolling out the February 2022 security patch to the smartphone via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number DN2101_11_A.17 for the Indian variants.

Besides the latest security patch, the update includes system stability improvements, reduced power consumption, better gaming experience, general bug fixes, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

However, it’s worth noting that the update may not be available for every Nord 2 user from today, so you should wait for a few more days to get it on your smartphone. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone just by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.