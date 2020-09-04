Codenamed Kebab, OnePlus 8T series will be OnePlus’ upcoming flagship lineup — the company’s second and last flagship release for the year 2020. A lot has been said about the smartphone as we’re approaching the launch date, but up until now, no details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone surfaced online. Thankfully, we finally know quite a lot about the specs of the OnePlus 8T, courtesy of AndroidCentral.

The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, though it’s not confirmed whether or not 8GB/128 GB will be the only variant, just like the OnePlus 7T.

The leak claims that the OnePlus 8T has four cameras at the back — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. Unfortunately, we have no information on the selfie camera, but based on the leaked render, we can say that the 8T features a hole-punch camera design, which houses the front-facing camera.

The leaked render pretty much confirmed that OnePlus 8T won’t look radically different than the OnePlus 8, in fact, you won’t be able to recognize the difference between the two unless you pay close attention to every detail — the 8T has slimmer bezels and a flatter display.

OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will be the first OnePlus devices to offer Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, as was the case with the OnePlus 7T series last year. Though, the update will also be available for older flagships like the OnePlus 7 series and 7T series.

OnePlus is expected to launch the 8T lineup this month.