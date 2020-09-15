OnePlus is gearing for the launch of OnePlus 8T. The company, however, is going to launch one ‘T’ series flagship phone, unlike in previous years. In other words, the OnePlus 8T won’t be accompanied by the 8T Pro. A few days ago, we reported about the leaked specs of the upcoming high-end OnePlus smarpthone. And today we have high resolution renders as well as detailed specs of the upcoming 8T smartphone, courtesy of Price Baba(via OnLeaks)

According to sources to close to Price Baba, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ flat display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and for those who want more and RAM and storage, OnePlus will release a 12GB/256GB variant of the 8T. Interestingly, some sources also claimed that OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ and not the SD 865, so we need more clarity on that.

Gallery

As you can see in the above renders, OnePlus 8T features a rectangular camera module, inside which you can see four cameras arranged in an ‘L’ shaped layout — a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. An LED flash can also be found in the camera module. The 48MP lens is different than that of the OnePlus 8 in the sense that the former has a newer imaging sensor, so we expect better photos from the 8T. OnePlus is using a 32MP sensor as the selfie camera, housing the front-facing camera will be a punch-hole camera cutout located in the top-left corner of the display.

The OnePlus 8T will pack a 4,500mAh battery and will have support for 65W fast charging, something that we already reported about.

The smartphone is rumored to launch by the end of this month or the first week of October. The smartphone recently appeared on India’s BIS certification site, hinting that OnePlus is indeed quite close to releasing the OnePlus 8T.