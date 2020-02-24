We already know quite a lot about the OnePlus 8 Pro but there appears to be a lot that makes the OnePlus 8 Pro special. It’s the first OnePlus smartphone to have an official IP rating, which means that water and dust damage will now come under warranty. Further, it’ll the first OnePlus smartphone to support wireless charging. There is one more thing that will be special about the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Purple color option, according to a leaked OnePlus 8 Pro image. If this comes out to be true, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first OnePlus phone to be available in the Purple color option. Besides Purple, OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to be available in Green — both Purple and Green are going to be seen in a OnePlus phone for the first time.

According to previous leaks, OnePlus 8 Pro will feature punch-hole camera design, which is similar to the one found in Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series of smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro will have curved edges, like its predecessor and the size of the display panel is tipped to be 6.65-inch, slightly bigger than the 6.5-inch panel on the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are rumored to support 5G connectivity too. Both of them will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Duo could be available in three storage options — 128, 256GB and 512GB. The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging technology.

OnePlus is gearing up for its upcoming smartphone launch event which is said to be taking place either in late March or in early April. The event will see OnePlus launching three smartphones — OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite, which will be the most affordable OnePlus 8.