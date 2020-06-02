It’s not very often that we see an OnePlus phone hit with a major issue right after its release. The OnePlus 8 series clearly seems to be an exception as a number of users reported a couple of issues that can damage the whole experience of using OnePlus’ latest flagship. Of all the issues reported, the green and black tint on the display of OnePlus 8 Pro and color filter camera that lets you see through thin clothes as well as plastic objects were quite serious.

Unfortunately, another nasty issue has hit OnePlus 8 Pro. According to users’ reports on the OnePlus community forum, some OnePlus 8 Pro users are unable to watch HD content in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video. It’s being said that the issue first appeared after installing OxygenOS 10.5.5 and persisted in OxygenOS 10.5.6.

According to Android Authority, this is a Widevine DRM issue, where it’s downgrading from L1 to L3. When the device enters this security level, it’s unable to stream HD and HDR content from various services.

For those not aware, Widevine is a Google-owned service that supports various encryption schemes and hardware security to securely distribute video content to consumer devices. Widevine DRM is used by many OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+.

OnePlus haven’t made any official statement about the issue, so we don’t know how and when the issue will be solved. Of course, we’ll update this article once we hear anything from the company.