OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in an online event last week. Both the devices are now available for pre-order in most countries and some users have even started receiving their new devices.

However, it looks like the excitement of receiving a brand new flagship may be destroyed as users are reporting display issues with OnePlus 8 Pro. According to the complaints on OnePlus Forum and on Reddit, the OnePlus 8 pro users are seeing a green and black tint on their phone’s display. A user on Reddit said that the display has “a slight green smudge on the top left of my screen at low brightness that make blacks look dark green and all other colors look awful.” Another user on OnePlus Forum complained about a similar issue but say a black tint instead of green.

Many users have recommended turning on DC Dimming to fix the problem but it yielded mixed results. OnePlus has already escalated the issue to the developer team as this looks to be a software issue. Interestingly, OnePlus uses Samsung’s display panel and Galaxy S20 users recently complained about the same issue as well. Samsung just released a patch that fixes the tint issue but it does make one wonder if this is a hardware issue after all.