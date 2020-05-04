OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.6 to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. The update brings no new features, but it includes fixes for some known issues and improved system stability. The single most important reason to install the update is the fact that it brings a number of camera improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera Improved the stability



This is the second time that the duo is getting an update for camera improvements, the first update was rolled out to users last month. For those who currently own an OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro will definitely appreciate OnePlus’ effort to give a boost to the camera performance of its recently-released smartphones.

OxygenOS 10.5.6 is being rolled out to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 8/8 Pro, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update.

You can upgrade your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.

Source: Reddit