Gemini's image generator slammed for "woke" inaccuracy, like Netflix casting
1 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Key notes
- Google’s AI image generator, Gemini, sparks controversy for producing factually inaccurate pictures.
- Critics slam the tool as “woke” for depicting women popes, black Vikings, and diverse Founding Fathers.
- Google admits the tool is “missing the mark” and is working on improving accuracy.
Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, has come under fire for generating historically inaccurate images, sparking accusations of prioritizing “wokeness” over factual representation.
The controversy erupted after users discovered that Gemini’s image generation tool produced pictures that deviated significantly from reality when prompted for historically accurate portrayals. Examples included depicting women as popes, black Vikings, and diverse versions of America’s Founding Fathers.
I have labeled Gemini as “as woke as Netflix,” referencing the streaming platform’s frequent casting choices prioritizing diversity over character authenticity. Critics argue that the AI tool prioritizes political correctness over factual accuracy, resulting in historically inaccurate and misleading imagery.
Google has acknowledged the issue, admitting that the image generation tool is “missing the mark.” They are actively working on a fix to improve the accuracy of the generated images.
The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding artificial intelligence and its potential biases. While some advocate for AI tools that promote inclusivity and challenge traditional representations, others emphasize the importance of factual accuracy and avoiding the spread of misinformation.