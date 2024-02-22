Gemini's image generator slammed for "woke" inaccuracy, like Netflix casting

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, has come under fire for generating historically inaccurate images, sparking accusations of prioritizing “wokeness” over factual representation.

I asked it to generate images of the King of England the other day ? pic.twitter.com/NEOqDELwmz — Alexander Leishman ?? (@Leishman) February 20, 2024

The controversy erupted after users discovered that Gemini’s image generation tool produced pictures that deviated significantly from reality when prompted for historically accurate portrayals. Examples included depicting women as popes, black Vikings, and diverse versions of America’s Founding Fathers.

I have labeled Gemini as “as woke as Netflix,” referencing the streaming platform’s frequent casting choices prioritizing diversity over character authenticity. Critics argue that the AI tool prioritizes political correctness over factual accuracy, resulting in historically inaccurate and misleading imagery.

OK I assumed people were exaggerating with this stuff but here's the first image request I tried with Gemini. pic.twitter.com/Oipcn96wMh — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 21, 2024

Google has acknowledged the issue, admitting that the image generation tool is “missing the mark.” They are actively working on a fix to improve the accuracy of the generated images.

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

The incident highlights the ongoing debate surrounding artificial intelligence and its potential biases. While some advocate for AI tools that promote inclusivity and challenge traditional representations, others emphasize the importance of factual accuracy and avoiding the spread of misinformation.