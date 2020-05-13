The OnePlus 8 Pro only launched 2 weeks ago, and has just run into a major issue.

The device features a special 4th ColorFilter camera which is sensitive to infra-red light, and this means the camera can easily peer through thing plastic, resulting in images like this, captured by Max Winebach from XDA-Dev.

Of course, if you can see through a Nest camera you can also see through clothes, as AndroidPit confirmed.

Given that OnePlus must have known this was likely when removing the infra-red filter in the 4th camera, one has to wonder what the company was thinking.

If this “feature” makes you more interested in the device, read about the rest of the device below:

