OnePlus recently announced the much-awaited OnePlus 9 RT in India, and the company has another smartphone in the pipeline for users in India. The Shenzhen tech firm may soon launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in India as it’s recently spotted online and on India’s BIS certification site.

The online listing doesn’t tell much about the smartphone, nor does the certification site tell us anything about it. But we already know everything about the handset since it’d already launched in China. Users in India will also get the same OnePlus 10 Pro with the exception of the OS running it—while the Chinese model will be based on the ColorOS 12, those who purchase the phone in India will get OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, the company will focus on OnePlus Nord CE 2 launch in the country. If rumors are to be believed, the smartphone won’t release in India before February. Clearly, OnePlus will be quite busy in the next couple of months.

Coming back to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. gets benefits from a triple camera setup, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with HASSELBLAD. You know more about the smartphone here.