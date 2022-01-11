As promised, OnePlus has today launched the much-awaited OnePlus 10 Pro in China. The company has talked highlighted the features, prices, and availability. However, the Shenzhen tech firm hasn’t revealed the details as to when it’ll be available globally.

OnePlus 10 Pro is packed with all the latest pieces of hardware, which include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, second-generation LTPO screen, UFS 3.1 storage, improved cooling system, and much more.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7” LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The display also supports an adaptive refresh rate, so the OnePlus 10 Pro has the ability to sense screen content and switch to a specific refresh rate mode. Powering the handset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone gets benefits from a triple camera setup, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with HASSELBLAD. The result: Natural Color Optimisation 2.0, which ensures that the color appears even closer to real life. Other camera features include Pro Mode 2.0, RAW shooting mode.

Other exciting features

OnePlus 10 Pro also features a technology called Hyperboost, which pushes the hardware to the limit for gaming purposes. The smartphone also has an improved cooling system. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast wired charging. The wireless charging speed is up to 50W, which is impressive.

Prices and availability

OnePlus 10 Pro is available in China and comes in two color options Black and Green.

The base 8GB/128GB version costs CNY4,699 for, which translates to $737 or €650. The top 12GB/256GB model has an asking price equivalent of $831/€733. People in China can pre-order it right now. Meanwhile, the first flash sale is scheduled for January 13.

