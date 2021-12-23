OnePlus’ upcoming budget phone OnePlus Nord 2 CE recently passed through a couple of certification sites, which has led to speculation whether the Nord CE successor will debut next month. Ending speculation, popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has recently said that the new Nord-branded phone won’t go official before February.

The tipster earlier claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE might be released either in late January or mid-February. Now, he has recently clarified that the Nord 2 CE won’t be launched before February, though details about its exact release date are not out.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will be busy launching the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company recently confirmed that the new flagship phone is coming in January. However, rumor has it that it’ll initially be available in China, while the global launch is expected to happen in the March-April timeframe.

Apart from the Nord CE successor, OnePlus will also release a bunch of Nord branded phones next year in an effort to continue strengthening its position in the mid-range smartphone category. You can check out the leaked specifications of the Nord 2 CE below.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced anywhere between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 in India.