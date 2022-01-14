Both OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z debuted in China first, and now the company has finally brought it to India. Earlier today, OnePlus has formally launched the OnePlus 9 RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 in India. The company has announced that it’ll start the sales on January 17.

OnePlus 9 RT is based on Snapdragon 888 chip and features a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen. The smartphone is available in two memory variants, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Also, you won’t get a dedicated microSD card slot, so you won’t be able to expand the storage. You can check out the OnePlus 9 RT specifications in detail here.

The smartphone starts at Rs. 42,999($580) for the base model(8GB/128GB) and can go up to Rs. 46,999($635) for the most premium one(12GB/256GB). You can lower the price if you buy it by using Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Cards. You can also get INR 4000 off in exchange for older OnePlus phones. You can also own the OnePlus 9 RT by paying in parts, thanks to Credit Card, Debit Card EMI offers.

As expected, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will set you back Rs. 4,999($67) in India. Some of the exciting features of OnePlus Buds Z2 include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 certification, support for Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, which lets outside sound in so that you can hear what’s going on around you.

If you’re based in India., are you planning to buy the OnePlus 9 RT or the OnePlus Buds Z2? Let’s know your thoughts about these devices down in the comments.

via GSMArena