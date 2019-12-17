Official images of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite leaked online

by Pradeep

 

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite later this month. This upcoming device received the certification from the FCC yesterday. The device was earlier approved by the WiFi Alliance. Today, the official renders of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite got leaked online. Most of the rumors about this device which we reported in the past seems to be true. Here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite:

Source: Winfuture.de

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments