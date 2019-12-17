Official images of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite leaked online

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite later this month. This upcoming device received the certification from the FCC yesterday. The device was earlier approved by the WiFi Alliance. Today, the official renders of Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite got leaked online. Most of the rumors about this device which we reported in the past seems to be true. Here’s what you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite:
- Flat OLED display in the front with a centered punch hole 32MP front camera.
- Triple camera setup including a 12MP Wide Angle camera on the back.
- Bluetooth based S-Pen support.
- Exynos 9810 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.
- The device will be priced at around €609.
- Colors: Black, Red, Aura
Source: Winfuture.de
