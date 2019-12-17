Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite later this month. The company has been working on the Lite variants of both the Note 10 and S10 for quite some time now. According to the rumours, both the devices are expected to launch in an event on 28th December 2019.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has received the certification from the FCC. The device was earlier approved by the WiFi Alliance and the company needed the final approval from FCC before the launch.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumoured to launch with an Exynos 9810 SoC which will be coupled with at least 6GB of RAM. The device will feature the same punch-hole camera design as seen on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also expected to come with OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. The device will be priced at around €609.

Via Droid Shout