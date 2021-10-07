Samsung has started rolling out the October 2021 security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE smartphones via a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number G780GXXU3AUI3 and is currently rolling out for users in Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company will make it available in the other parts of the world in the coming months.

However, the firmware update includes no new features apart from the October patch. On the bright side, Samsung claims to have fixed as many as 60 security-related vulnerabilities in the latest patch, and that makes the update super important.

It’s worth noting that the latest security update is already available for the 5G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE, and today’s update is for the S21 FE 4G. The latest security patch is also available for other high-end Samsung phones, including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21. The company has also started to make the update available for both mid-range and entry-level Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE users in users in Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile