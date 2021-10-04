After Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21, Samsung is pushing the October 2021 security patch to the Galaxy S20 FE smartphones. The latest security patch is available through a firmware update that carries version number G781BXXS4CUI1. The latest security patch is currently available for S20 FE 5G users in Europe, but the company will make it available in other parts of the world within a few days.

However, the latest firmware update includes no new features beyond the October 2021 security patch, though we aren’t surprised to see that. On the bright side, the update includes fixes some tons of vulnerabilities, making the update important for the users.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is also readying the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 update for a launch in December. The update will be available for all the supported smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE 5G users in users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile