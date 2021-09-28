Samsung has started pushing the October 2021 security patch to its premium smartphones, and the first premium one to get it is Galaxy S21. The October 2021 security patch is available for Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra in select markets, including Germany, India, and the Philippines. The security patch is available through a firmware update and will be available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G991BXXU3AUIE, besides the October patch, the update includes “improved stability of functions” and no new features, as you’d expect from a firmware update.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. However, we don’t know which will be the Galaxy handset to get the latest patch.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 users in Germany/India/ Philippines can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile