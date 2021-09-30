Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the latest foldable smartphones to get the October 2021 security patch. The latest security patch is available through firmware updates, carrying version number F926NKSU1AUID, F711NKSU2AUIE.

The firmware updates are currently limited to South Korea, but the company will make them available in other parts of the world in the coming days. However, they include no new features as you’d expect from firmware updates.

Apart from Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the October 2021 security patch is also available on Galaxy S21 series. Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. However, we don’t know which will be the Galaxy handset to get the latest patch.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 3/ Z Flip 3 users in users in Korea can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile