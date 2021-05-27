According to corroborating reports between Bloomberg and Eurogamer, the upcoming upgraded Switch Console is set to be announced before this years E3 on June 12th.

Nintendo has kept a tight lid on things so far, and not leaked too many details on the upcoming console, but it is expected to not only be more powerful but also be more expensive than the first Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is already set to have a presence at E3 as we reported when the dates were first confirmed, but according to these reports, they don’t want their event to be all about the new console.

Instead, Nintendo is wanting their partners and publishers to be “free to announce these projects at E3” according to Eurogamer, with Bloomberg’s report echoing that sentiment.

A new Switch Lite is also set to be revealed at $199 alongside the upgraded console according to Bloomberg. After these new consoles are released, it’s expected that the original Switch console will be slowly phased out over time.

With E3 running from the 12th of June to the 15th, the window Nintendo has to announce these new consoles is shrinking, so we should be able to expect some news very soon.