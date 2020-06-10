No Man’s Sky crossplay comes tomorrow for PS4, Xbox and PC

Hello Games has revealed that No Man’s Sky crossplay will be coming tomorrow so that explorers of all platforms will be able to travel the universe together.

Alongside the game’s release on Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Windows Store, a new update will be available that will introduce No Man’s Sky crossplay into the friendly space MMO.

“We are excited to be able to announce that, starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 players, Xbox One players and PC players will all be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together. Excitingly, No Man’s Sky is joining what is at the moment a fairly small group of games which support cross-platform multiplayer,” said No Man’s Sky creator Sean Murray.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems. We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform. I’m very proud of the team that has worked so hard to make this happen.

Meanwhile we are continuing to work hard on new content updates, large and small for the future.”

While No Man’s Sky crossplay is surely the most exciting aspect of this new update, there are a lot of other additions to be found as well. Below you can find a full list of patch notes for this new update:

Cross-Platform Multiplayer

Replaced the entire network backend, so that players can now make multiplayer connections across all platforms.

Cross-platform groups can be created or joined in game, or from the frontend.

Ambient multiplayer on the Space Anomaly, in space, or on planets, can now match you with players from any platform.

Players from your own platform are identified by your platform’s icon. Players from another platform are identified by a controller icon.

No Man’s Sky Friends

When face-to-face with another player, a quick interaction has been added to smoothly create a new group or invite new players to your existing group.

Once in a group with a player, you can use the same interaction to quickly add them to your No Man’s Sky Friends, allowing you to quickly find and join their game again at another time.

No Man’s Sky Friends can also be added at any time by means of a unique code.

No Man’s Sky Friends can be managed on a new screen available from the Network Options page.

Chat Options

Re-enabled Voice Chat on PS4.

An option to automatically transcribe voice chat has been added to the Network options.

An option to automatically translate voice chat has been added to the Network options.

Guidance text has been added to the chat window after typing an unknown command.

Fixed a number of instances where incorrect auto-chat messages are broadcast.

Added a system to prevent multiple instances of the same auto-chat message being broadcast.

Quality of Life

It is now much easier to target other players to see their names.

Added a warning message when leaving the Anomaly while listed for a Nexus mission that has not started yet.

Iteration Ares now sells a range of basic upgrade modules.

Improved the feeding experience when giving bait to large creatures.

Introduced a small number of general optimisations.

Introduced some small improvements to load times.

VR Improvements and Bug Fixes

Upgraded the OpenVR implementation to 1.10.30.

Cockpit exit handles can now be grabbed both ways up.

Added an option to show the player’s body when playing in VR.

Camera height now reflects the height of your character in VR.

Improved the accuracy of hand tracking in VR.

Bug Fixes