Hello Games’ procedurally-generated space MMO No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Since its initial Xbox One release two years ago, Hello Games has issued a fantastic number of updates to the space adventure game that has truly transformed the game into something great.

“[No Man’s Sky] Beyond significantly improved the multiplayer experience with, among other additions, the introduction of the Anomaly, a multiplayer hub which can be summoned at any point in space and from which a huge array of cooperative missions can be embarked upon for in-game rewards,” Hello Games said.

Since then, we’ve continued to provide regular free updates to the game including the Living Ship update in February and the Exo-Mech update in April. And there’s plenty more to come.

It seems like a natural and timely step to announce today that next month, No Man’s Sky will come to Xbox Game Pass, opening up our universe of possibilities to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members who are just about to start their journey with us.”

As well as coming to Xbox Game Pass, No Man’s Sky will also be available on the Microsoft Store for PC players. The game is currently half price on Xbox One, at a price of just $24.99.