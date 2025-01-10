You can build a Lego set of Nintendo's GameBoy console this year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

You’ve read that right. Lego and Nintendo are teaming up to launch a DIY set of the popular classic GameBoy console this year.

Launching in October, this new block kit follows previous Lego sets based on Nintendo properties, including a blocky version of the NES. Details are still scarce, including its pricing details and regions where the set will be available for purchase.

It’s not the news that we’re all expecting, especially with the launch of “Switch 2” around the corner. But still, a welcomed one nonetheless, as it’s a part of Nintendo’s non-Switch 2’s series of announcements. Recently, these include the opening of a museum in Kyoto, Japan, and the launch of an alarm clock.

Not too long ago, rumors were also circulating that Sony’s PlayStation 2 may be getting its own Lego sets. The company’s latest ideas contest has seen 54 entries, which included the highly detailed PS2 Lego by RippleDrive that faithfully recreates the classic console of the 2000s.

As described by the creator, the set includes 2,111 pieces, is nearly to scale with the original PS2, and features interactive elements like an openable disc tray, a movable disc reading lens, and removable Memory Card covers. The controller is also designed with an easter egg referencing the PS2 Menu.

In Nintendo-related news, a third-party accessory maker recently showcased a “Switch 2” mockup during the hardware fest CES 2025, and it looks promising. The console is set to be announced in March, and as noted by French publication Numerama, it’s launching in April.