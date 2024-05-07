Nintendo confirms Switch 2, but no announcement at summer Nintendo Direct

The announcement will come before April 2025 at least.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After weeks and months’ worth of rumors, Nintendo finally confirmed that an upcoming Nintendo Switch successor is on its way. Collectively dubbed as the Nintendo Switch 2, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s boss, said on X that the Japanese giant would announce the upcoming device “within this fiscal year.” That’s before April 2025, at least.

Folks over at VGC have previously revealed that Switch 2 will launch in early 2025, so this announcement aligns with the rumor. The game console company told game creators that they planned to release the console in 2024, but they pushed it back to make better games for it.

And while the Nintendo Direct event is taking place later in June 2024, Furukawa stated that there won’t be any discussion or mentions about the new Switch. Instead, the focus will be on the “Nintendo Switch software lineup.”

Nothing has been confirmed for the specifications just yet until now. But, earlier rumors suggested that the Switch 2 will reportedly be powered by a custom, ARM-based Nvidia chip codenamed T239, and Nvidia Ampere architecture for the GPU department.

In its recently announced financial report, Nintendo reported a strong, previous 9-month period with nearly $9.5 billion in revenue. First-party games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder have also recorded a strong sales performance.