Nintendo now allows users to cancel digital game pre-orders up until a week before release

Nintendo will now allow people to cancel digital game pre-orders on the Switch eShop.

Up until today, Nintendo Switch digital game pre-orders were immediately billed when a customer wanted to purchase a title ahead of release. No longer will that be the case: customers can now cancel games that they’ve pre-ordered through their Account settings.

Of course, as with most things relating to Nintendo and customer service, there is a huge caveat: all cancellations must take place up until a week before the game’s release. Anytime after that and you’re locked in.

This means that the majority of games won’t allow customers to cancel pre-orders after a game’s review cycle has started, an aspect of games criticism that usually happens a few days before release.

Source: VGC