New Nintendo Switch refresh reportedly supports 4K output

Following reports from Taipei that a Nintendo Switch Pro device is currently in the works, another report has revealed more information on what could be called the New Nintendo Switch.

Revealed through a Bloomberg report, the New Nintendo Switch – which would follow the naming convention of last-gen’s 3DS line of consoles – would be a more powerful handheld-console hybrid that would help Nintendo extend the lifecycle of their current-gen hardware.

Bloomberg claims that the New Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a finalized list of specifications at the moment, but there are whispers of the hardware being able to output in 4K. While very few games would run at that Ultra HD resolution, it could prove useful for built-in upscaling and video playback.