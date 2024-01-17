New Samsung Galaxy S24 gets AI-powered Magic Compose feature for Google Messages

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Samsung has just dropped a bombshell at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Besides confirming the hotly-anticipated Galaxy Ring fitness device, the South Korean’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones were the star products today.

Of course, just like most electronic devices coming out in the past few months, all Galaxy S24 smartphones will be packed with AI features. One of them is Google Messages’ Magic Compose, which has just been cleared from beta testing now.

Magic Compose is well-powered by Google’s Gemini Nano model, which also arrived for Pixel 8 Pro users some time ago. You can use it to help compose messages depending on what kind of tones you want, kind of like how Copilot works on many Microsoft 365 apps.

Besides this, there’s also another feature called Photomoji, which you can use to create personalized emojis using photos. And you don’t want to miss Google’s new Circle to Search AI feature that lets you circle, scribble, or highlight anything on your smartphone screen to search.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 arrived today with three variants: the 6.2″ original one, the 6.7″ S24 Plus, and the 6.8″ Ultra. All get powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile, and you can compare them here.

Speaking of the price, the cheapest starts at around $800, and you can pre-order it from Samsung’s official site today.