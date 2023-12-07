Google did Pixel 8 users dirty by launching Gemini Nano only for Pixel 8 Pro; here's what P8 will be missing

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Google announced several new features and updates for Pixel devices today, including the Gemini model Gemini Nano. However, Pixel 8 users were disappointed when it was revealed that Gemini would only be available on the Pixel 8 Pro. This move has left many Pixel 8 owners feeling like they’ve been left out in the cold.

Google Gemini is a new and powerful artificial intelligence model from Google. According to the benchmark scores, it performs better than the current best GPT4.

Here are some of the new features that Pixel 8 users will miss out on:

Summarize in Recorder: This feature uses Gemini Nano to provide summaries of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations, and more.

Smart Reply in Gboard: This feature uses Gemini Nano to suggest high-quality responses to messages in your favorite messaging apps.

Improved video quality: Gemini Nano can be used to improve the quality of videos by adjusting color, lighting, stabilization, and graininess.

Night Sight video and timelapse: These features use Gemini AI to record high-quality videos in low light and capture vibrant timelapse videos after dark.

Improved portrait light and Photo blur: These features use Gemini AI to improve the quality of portrait photos and remove blur from photos of dogs, cats, and people.

Pixel 8 users will get some updates, but those updates are available for everyone using Pixel 6 and above.

Overall, Pixel 8 users were disappointed by Google’s decision to launch Gemini Nano only on the Pixel 8 Pro. This move feels like a slap in the face to Pixel 8 owners, who are now forced to upgrade to the latest model if they want to experience the full range of new features. Whether Google will eventually release Gemini AI for Pixel 8 remains to be seen. Still, for now, Pixel 8 users are left feeling like second-class citizens.

More about it here.