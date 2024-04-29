Upcoming Surface Laptop 6 with Snapdragon X Elite processor leaked online

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A leak has surfaced online showing the specifications of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Laptop 6. This leak shows that the new Surface Laptop will come in two sizes, a 13.5-inch, and a 15-inch model, and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor.

The leak specifies two processor variants, the X1E-84-100 and X1E-80-100, but doesn’t clarify which is more powerful. However, from the earlier announcement, it was seen that Intel Core Ultra 5 135H and Intel Core Ultra 7 165H would be coming to Laptop 6.

Here’s what the leaked specifications look like:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 or X1E80100

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E84100 or X1E80100 Graphics: Qualcomm Adreno Graphics

Qualcomm Adreno Graphics Memory: Options for 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5X RAM

Options for 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: Users will have choices of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB removable solid-state drive (SSD) Display: The 13.5-inch display is rumored to be a PixelSense display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution (201 ppi), 3:2 aspect ratio, 1300:1 contrast ratio, sRGB, and Enhanced color profile, Dolby Vision IQ support, 10-point multi-touch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating. The 15-inch display is also rumored to be a PixelSense display with a 2496 x 1664 resolution (201 ppi), matching the other specs of the 13.5-inch display.

Users will have choices of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB removable solid-state drive (SSD) Battery: Up to 22 hours of typical device usage for the 13.5-inch model and 21 hours for the 15-inch model.

Again, we would like to remind you that this is a leak, and the final specifications of the Surface Laptop 6 could differ.