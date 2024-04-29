Apple's iPadOS now subject to EU's Digital Markets Act after 'Gatekeeper' designation

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The European Commission has tightened regulations on Apple by designating its iPadOS tablet operating system as a “gatekeeper” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This ruling requires Apple to ensure fair competition within its iPad ecosystem within six months.

The DMA conducted a year-long investigation into whether iPadOS, despite not meeting the quantitative thresholds set by the organization, serves as a critical access point for businesses to reach consumers.

Key Findings from the EU Investigation:

Apple’s dominant iPadOS market share and integrated ecosystem create a Market Lock-In. The company effectively traps both business users and regular folks with their stranglehold on the market. The platform is essential for businesses, especially in specific segments like gaming applications, due to the crazy number of iPad users.

In September 2023, Apple was designated as a gatekeeper for its iOS, Safari browser, and App Store. This ruling further expands upon that designation. The DMA aims to level the digital playing field by targeting tech giants with the power to create bottlenecks for competitors and obstacles for their rivals. This represents the EU’s first-ever qualitative investigation under the DMA.