Netflix has announced that members in Poland can now enjoy games on the platform as part of their usual subscription, but it only includes two mobile games for now.

“Today Members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3,” Netflix’s Geeked announced onto Twitter yesterday, providing an English translation to the official announcement post which was in Polish.

“It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step,” the streaming giant went on to say as they debuted their plans to get into games streaming, which we heard was planned last month.

Netflix Geeked went on to explain what you can expect out of the games that come to the platform, revealing that they’ll have “no ads … no in-app purchases” and all while being included in your standard membership.

Only releasing in Poland for now, which has also been the testing ground for PlayStation Plus Video, it’s clear that this is just an early test, but it may well be a sign of things to come, with more regions, or games, likely to be announced in the future.

Here’s what you can expect: – No ads

– No in-app purchases

– Games included with your Netflix membership We’ll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/IvoEw4sTgQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

If you want to dive into Stranger Things: 1984, and Stranger Things 3 but can’t wait for Netflix to add these games to your membership wherever you are in the world, then they’re also available on Android and Steam respectively.