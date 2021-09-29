In the pursuit of staying relevant within the increasingly crowded streaming space, Netflix has expanded its mobile gaming offerings with a selection of new exclusive mobile games.

As reported by TechCrunch, Netflix has added a trio of casual mobile games to its Android app for users in Spain, Italy, and Poland to enjoy. These mobile games are all available at no additional cost for subscribers and can be found within the new “Games” tab for users in those regions.

The games that have been added to Netflix’s mobile app are as follows:

Shooting Hoops

Teeter Up

Card Blast

The trio of new games joins Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game, which have been available on Netflix’s Android app in Poland since last month.

Netflix is planning to continue expanding their mobile gaming lineup in the future, saying that “It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead,” when they first announced their plans to get into mobile gaming.

The mobile games that are available through your Netflix membership will come with “no ads and no in-app purchases,” at no additional cost above the standard membership fee.

The streaming giant has plans to launch games in other regions in the future, including the US, however, they have not yet announced when exactly that will be, so for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how their continued testing goes.