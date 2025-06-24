Netflix Drops New Squid Game Title on Chromebooks But With a Twist

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Netflix’s latest gaming experiment just landed, and it’s exclusive to Chromebooks. Starting this week, Squid Game: Unbreakable is rolling out as a keyboard-first title, built from the ground up for web play.

The game reimagines the high-stakes drama of the hit series for a solo experience. Players step into a fresh storyline that doesn’t repeat the TV show. Instead, it introduces new characters, challenges, and a branching path system that reacts to every decision.

Google worked directly with Netflix and developer Rogue Games to launch Squid Game: Unbreakable as part of a larger push into browser gaming. The title is playable on any Chromebook with a keyboard—no controller required, no app install needed. You log in with your Netflix credentials, hit play, and go.

Other recent Google news –

Netflix says it wants to make gaming more accessible, and this release fits the strategy. With zero downloads and familiar controls, the company hopes to bring casual players into its ecosystem before expanding the catalog.

Rogue Games confirmed that the current build focuses on single-player, but multiplayer is already on the roadmap. Right now, Chromebook owners get first dibs. Everyone else will need to wait until the game expands to other platforms.

While Netflix has slowly been testing its game lineup with mobile titles, Squid Game: Unbreakable marks its biggest swing yet at building something that feels original, playable, and platform-agnostic—at least if you own a keyboard.

You may also be interested to read –