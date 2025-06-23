Google Workspace Adds Real-Time Data Migration Logs to Admin Console, BigQuery Support Rolling

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google Workspace is giving IT teams a clearer window into data movement. Starting today, admins can access detailed logs for data migrations directly within the audit and security investigation tools. These logs offer real-time visibility into who initiated a migration, what data was involved, and when the process was triggered or completed.

The goal is to simplify how admins monitor internal data shifts. Instead of digging through disconnected reports or running manual checks, they can now filter and search migration activity using key attributes like timestamps, user identity, and data type. The feature brings much-needed transparency to the often opaque process of moving information between systems.

Other recent Google news –

The update goes even deeper for organizations using the security investigation tool. Admins can inspect individual objects within a migration, identify issues faster, and set up custom rules for alerts or automated workflows. Log data can now be exported to BigQuery for those on supported plans, making it easier to run large-scale analyses or generate custom reports.

The feature is available immediately in the security investigation tool, while BigQuery exports will be gradually rolled out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains starting today. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days to complete.

This change doesn’t affect end users and requires no action on their part. It’s built entirely for IT teams managing security, compliance, and data integrity inside organizations. The Google Workspace Admin Help Center has more details, including eligibility by plan.

You may also be interested to read –