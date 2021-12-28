Epic Games has unveiled Moving Out as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”! Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore.

If you want to pick up Moving Out, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. According to serial leaker BillBil-Kun following Moving Out, Salt and Sanctuary will be available for free on the Epic Games Store from the 29th of December.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.

If you’d rather not give Epic Games your money, Valve is also currently running their own Steam Winter Sale, which offers “abominable savings on thousands of titles,” as well as a free mystery sticker, until the 5th of January.