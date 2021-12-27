With only a few days left in the Epic Games Store’s holiday game giving bonanza, Dealabs user BillBil-Kun has leaked the remainder of what’s to come during the event.

While we’ve seen in the past that leaks aren’t always accurate, Billbil-Kun does have an exceptional track record of getting their leaks spot on. Previously BillBil-Kun has accurately leaked each free game that Epic Games will be giving away during this holiday event, so unless Epic Games changes things up at the 11th hour, we should now know what we’re in store for.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the games that Epic Games will be giving away for free in the following days:

Mages of Mystralia – 27th December

In a world of magic, your mind is your greatest weapon. Learn the ways of magic and design your own spells to fight enemies, navigate treacherous terrain, and right past wrongs in the kingdom of Mystralia.

Moving Out – 28th December

Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”! Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture? As a newly certified Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore.

Salt and Sanctuary – 29th December

Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal, and complex 2D combat with richly developed RPG mechanics. Discover, craft, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armour pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and the fallen lords they once celebrated.

Following these last few days of free games, Epic Games will go back to their regularly scheduled programming of having weekly free games instead of daily offerings.