Mouse Lag Windows 11 - 7 Effective Solutions

Are you experiencing mouse lag on Windows 11? Below, I’ll explain why this happens and how to fix it in 7 steps.

Why Is Your Mouse Lagging on Windows 11?

Faulty hardware

Corrupt drivers

Low battery

Third-party software conflict

Inconsistent mouse settings

Faulty Windows update

How To Fix Mouse Lag for Windows 11?

Solution 1: Change the Batteries (for Wireless Mouse)

A wireless mouse needs batteries for power. If they’re weak or nearly empty, the mouse will slow down, lag, or stutter. Change them to fix the problem.

Solution 2: Check for Faulty Hardware

Connect your wireless mouse to a different computer to judge the Bluetooth adapter. Try connecting a wired mouse to a different USB slot. Connect your computer to a different mouse.

Mouse lagging often happens due to obsolete drivers. You can update them by installing Optional updates on Windows 11.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Windows Updates >> Advanced options >> Optional updates. Install any available Optional update. Return to the Windows Update page. Select Check for Updates.

If this issue was caused immediately after updating Windows, perhaps the latest version is problematic. In this case, you can roll it back/uninstall it.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Windows Updates >> Update history >> Uninstall updates. Click on Uninstall next to the latest update and select Uninstall once again.

Solution 5: Troubleshoot in the Clean Boot State

Many third-party programs can impact the mouse directly or indirectly. In this case, you can reboot the computer in the Clean Boot state and isolate the cause.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type the command MSCONFIG and hit Enter to open the System Configuration window. Go to the Services tab. Check the box associated with Hide and Microsoft services. If any other service is checked, click on Disable all. Select Apply and then OK.

Solution 6: Increase Mouse Speed Manually

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Bluetooth & devices >> Mouse. Use the Mouse speed pointer bar to increase the speed.

Solution 7: Disable Mouse Pointer Trails

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type main.cpl and hit Enter to open Mouse Properties. Go to the Pointer Options tab. In the Visibility section, turn the switch OFF for Display pointer trails.

Solution 8: Adjust the System for Best Performance

Search for “performance” in the Windows Search bar. Open the option for Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows. On this window, check the radio button at Adjust for best performance. Click on Apply and then on OK.

While there could be many causes behind mouse lag on Windows 11, these solutions will surely fix the problem.