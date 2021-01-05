Mojang Studios’ Minecraft Earth is being closed down this year following a year of lowered player numbers amidst the current climate.

“Minecraft Earth was designed around free movement and collaborative play – two things that have become near impossible in the current global situation,” Mojang wrote. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth.”

Minecraft Earth will reach its end following today’s final update, a huge send off that removes additional purchases and introduces every piece of content that was in development for the mobile game.

Here’s everything included in the final Minecraft Earth update:

Removing real-money transactions

Drastically reducing ruby costs

Including all completed, unreleased content currently in our pipeline

Reducing time requirements for crafting and smelting

Replacing unused crafting & smelting boosts with radius boosts of the same level

Granting a set of Character Creator items to players who sign in between January 5 and June 30

All players who have purchased the in-game ruby currency will be given Minecoins, Mojang’s propriety currency for character skins, textures packs and more in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. As a bonus, any customer who has ever purchased an item in Minecraft Earth will be granted a few copy of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

“We want to take a moment to thank all of the players and creators that are bringing new adventures, mobs, and free in-game items for the community to enjoy while we finalize our timeline for sunsetting the game,” Mojang said.

“Your feedback and creations brought this game to an entirely different level, from the regular build challenges you absolutely smashed to the incredible builds you shared on social media. We’re eternally grateful for the amazing talent in the Minecraft community. This was not an easy decision, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure you get the most out of Minecraft Earth before it sunsets.”