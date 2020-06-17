The 1.16 Nether Update is Minecraft’s next big update, with brand new biomes, mobs, and much more, and is expected to hit on June 23rd, 2020.

This update is a major update and was announced all the way back during MINECON 2019. If you’re curious about that else was announced at MINECON 2019, you can read our entire recap by following the link here.

As per the official Minecraft website, the update will hit every single platform at the same time so if you own Minecraft on multiple systems, there won’t be any delay on you getting lost in the Nether.

If you want to always keep up to date on when the next Minecraft update is coming, you can check out our handy-dandy Minecraft update guide by following the link here.

Grab your most fireproof calendar, and start frantically circling June 23rd: the Nether Update starts rolling out on both Bedrock and Java… Why, this Tuesday! ? https://t.co/r4dAXqhlDj ? pic.twitter.com/I9jlE2Ciwx — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 17, 2020

Below, you’ll find a rundown of what to expect from the 1.16 Nether Update (with help from the official Minecraft Fandom page).