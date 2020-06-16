If you’re reading this article, then you’re most likely looking for an exact date for the next Minecraft update. In the interest of transparency, I’m just going to tell you straight up that there isn’t one.

However, just because we don’t have a set date doesn’t mean that we don’t know what’s coming next or how to get involved in future Minecraft betas.

In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know about what to expect from future Minecraft updates, when to generally expect them, how to keep track, and how you can get involved in early beta testing.

As a nice bonus, if we ever get an exact release date for each upcoming update, you’ll find it listed here. Simply bookmark this page and check back in to see if this paragraph has changed to list a date.

What’s next for Minecraft?

The next update lined up for the Java Edition of Minecraft is update 1.16, which makes changes to the Nether. Update 1.16 is a major update and was announced during MINECON 2019. You can read the entire recap for MINECON 2019 by following the link here.

At the moment, it’s expected that the 1.16 Nether Update will release sometime between June and August 2020.

The source for this release date is the official Minecraft page for the fifth pre-release version of the 1.16 Nether Update, which says that “[Mojang] aims to release the update within a couple of weeks.”

Below, you’ll find a rundown of what to expect from the 1.16 Nether Update below (with help from the official Minecraft Fandom page).

New biomes: Soulsand Valley, an ominous place full of fossils, soul sand, Basalt, blue fog and blue flames. Netherwart Forest Red (or “the crimson forest”), which is a dense forest full of nether wart blocks, weeping vines, swirling particles, dense atmosphere. Netherwart Forest Blue (or “the warped forest”), a variation on Netherwart Forest Red but with its own unique atmosphere and own unique blocks, including warped fungus, twisting vines, and nether roots. Basalt Deltas, a volcanic place consisting of Basalt, Blackstone, lava, and glowstones.

New mobs: Hoglins (formerly known as Piglin Beasts) Tusked little terrors that can be bred as a source of food in the Nether. Piglins All live in the Nether, hate everyone, and love gold. Can be traded with. Striders Passive mob, spawns on lava lakes, immune to fire and lava damage. Breedable and rideable. Zoglins Similar to Hoglins, but vaguely more terrifying.

New items: Netherite Ingot Netherite Scrap Soul Speed Enchanted Book Lodestone Compass Warped Fungus on a Stick Pigstep music disc Snout banner pattern

New blocks: Soul Fire Soul Campfire Soul Torch Soul Lantern Nether Roots Nether Sprouts Fungus Warped Wart Block Stems Hyphae Nylium Target Shroomlight Basalt Polished Basalt Blackstone (and many variants thereof) Quartz Bricks Cracked and Chiseled Nether Bricks Soul Soil Weeping Vines Twisting Vines Block of Netherite Nether Planks Chain Ancient Debris Crying Obsidian Gilded Blackstone Nether Gold Ore Respawn Anchor Lodestone

New structures: Basalt Pillars Bastion Remnants Nether Fossils Ruined Portals

New commands: /locatebiome /attribute

Changes: Zombie pigmen are now zombified piglins, will have a new design. Farmer villagers now collect seeds from composters. The Normal Nether will become a biome, now known as Nether Wastes. Hoes can now be enchanted with Efficiency, Fortune, and Silk Touch with the use of an enchantment table. Hoes can now break leaves, warped wart blocks, Nether wart blocks, targets, dried kelp blocks, shroomlights, sponges, wet sponges, and haybales faster. The smithing table can now upgrade diamond tools into Netherite tools. The compass can now be enchanted with the curse of vanishing enchantment.

Gameplay: Ten new advancements added to the game. Treasure loot can only be fished up when fishing in open waters. Players can respawn in the Nether with the respawn anchor. The Nether now has additional ambient sounds. Fire lit on soul sand will also turn into soul fire, like soul soil. Fish now despawn when 64 blocks away from the player, unless placed from a bucket or named with a name tag. Bartering is a form of trading with Piglins. Players can throw or right-click a Gold Ingot at a Piglin and the Piglin will give an item in return.

Other: Basalt can now be generated when lava runs over soul soil when it comes into contact with blue ice. 3 new songs have been added to The Nether.



This update will also be part of the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, but will be known as 1.16.0.

Is there anything else on the way for Minecraft?

The Java Edition of Minecraft should see its combat system revamped in a future update. This update plans to keep the combat cooldown but only allow the player to attack when fully charged.

We don’t know an exact release date for this new combat update, as each new feature is just released into the game when it’s “good enough.” Think of it as a scattered update – instead of receiving all the content at once, you’re getting little bits with each game update.

As for Bedrock Minecraft, Mojang has announced multiple planned features, including:

RenderDragon – a new graphics engine. Minecraft Earth and Bedrock on PS4 and Xbox One currently use RenderDragon.

Frogs.

‘Flattening’ – changing IDs and removing numerical IDs.

Combat changes (as mentioned above for Java Edition).

There are currently no set dates for these features.

I heard something about a 4K Update for Minecraft?

Yes. The 4K Update, also known as the Super Duper Graphics Pack, has been delayed indefinitely due to performance issues.

It’s highly unlikely that the 4K Update will be coming out any time soon.

When will each Minecraft update be out?

To quote the official Mojang page for Minecraft updates, “game updates usually happen when the developers feel that they’re playable, fun and ready for release.”

This means that most of the time, Minecraft updates just suddenly launch with no prior warning. Certain updates will receive a rough time period or, in some rare cases, an exact launch date, but most of the time, updates are a pleasant surprise.

How can I keep track of when Minecraft might update?

For the Java Edition of Minecraft, along with Minecraft for Xbox One, Windows 10, and other platforms (Apple, Amazon, Android, GearVR, and Oculus) you can just keep one eye on the Minecraft website.

For the legacy console editions (that’s Minecraft for Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, PSVita, Nintendo Wii U, 3DS, and Switch), you can follow 4J Studios on Twitter to stay in the know.

How can I get involved with Minecraft beta testing?

Easily! We’ve laid out the steps below but, before you rush off and sign up for testing, just be aware that the betas aren’t finalised builds and, as such, may crash or corrupt your builds.

For more information, including FAQs, please consult the official Minecraft webpage for signing up for betas by following the link here. All instructions below are taken from the official webpage.

Signing up for Java Edition betas:

Java Edition betas are known as ‘Snapshots’ and are probably the easiest to sign up for. Just follow the steps below.

While in-game, go to the Launch Options tab. Enable ‘Snapshots’ Select the latest snapshot by clicking the arrow next to the Play button on the main tab.

Signing up for Xbox One or Windows 10 PC betas:

You’ll need to own the digital version of the game to take part in the betas. Physical disc owners are, sadly, excluded from beta testing.

Go to the Store app on your Xbox One console or Windows 10 PC. Search for the Xbox Insider Hub app. Download, install, and launch the Xbox Insider Hub. Head to Insider content > Minecraft Beta. Join the beta.

Signing up for Android betas:

In order to take part in Minecraft on Android betas, you’ll need a device with the Google Play Store and you’ll need a copy of Minecraft that was legally purchased through the Google Play Store.

Beta testing is unavailable for Android devices without the Google Play Store, iOS devices, or Windows 10 devices (excluding Windows 10 PCs).

As per the official Minecraft Pocket Edition beta page, being accepted into the beta may take some time. Make sure you’re logged into the same account that owns your copy of Minecraft before clicking the ‘join’ link.

Mojang also heartily recommends backing up your worlds before beta testing.

Click the ‘Join’ link that’s hyperlinked here. Click the “Become a Tester” button. Wait for an update in the Google Play Store.

If you want to leave the Minecraft on Android beta testing scheme, simply follow the steps below.

Click the ‘Leave’ link that’s hyperlinked here. Uninstall your copy of Minecraft. Wait for the Google Play Store to update with the old, non-beta version of Minecraft. Reinstall the game.

