The annual Minecon convention has been rebranded as Minecraft Live as the yearly event goes digital in the wake of COVID-19.

Revealed through an announcement on the Minecraft blog, Mojang revealed that Minecraft Live will be the new event for awesome voxel-based announcements. Judging by previous years, attendees should expect news on updates to Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Earth and more!

Minecraft Live will start on October 3rd at 12 ET/5pm BST/6pm CET/9am PT. While this event is going ahead, the Minecraft Village event has been delayed until 2022.

“The main thing you need to know is that this year the celebration takes place online. Due to the impact of Covid-19, Mojang Studios has delayed Minecraft Festival until 2022 and will no longer be involved with official community events,” wrote Mojang’s Sofia Dankis.

“Until then, we’re going to bring the party directly to your device and we’ve got all of our usual goodies lined up for you! Join us on Minecraft.net/live for updates, mob votes, news, and delightful banter. Oh, and chickens. Lots and lots of chickens.”