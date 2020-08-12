The Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC will be creeping its way onto all platforms at the start of next month.

As the second DLC expansion for Mojang Studio‘s child-friendly Diablo-like, the Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter expansion will see an icy new biome for players to battle through alongside a new collection of foes to take on.

Of course, alongside new creatures and weapons, the Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC will give players access to more powerful weapons, armor, and artifacts to loot and equip.

Much like with the last downloadable content release for Dungeons, Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter also comes with a giant list of free goodies for all players to benefit from.

The free update will include new merchants and a Daily Trials challenge mode to always experience new content. Merchants will give you access to new bonuses once you discover them: the Blacksmith can upgrade items and the Gift Wrapper lets you send gifts to other players!

The Creeping Winter DLC for Minecraft Dungeons launches on September 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.