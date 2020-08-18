A new Minecraft Jurassic World DLC has just released for Microsoft’s extremely popular survival crafting game.

This new Minecraft Jurassic World DLC puts players in the role of a park ranger at the titular Jurassic World theme park.

“Not only can you craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, and solve problems, but you can also go on expeditions to discover dinosaur DNA,” reads the DLC’s description.

Players will be able to roam the Minecraft Jurassic World park in vehicles with their team of NPC workers to solve multiple disasters that are bound to arise from having numerous dinosaurs in one small theme park.

There are 60 dinosaurs to interact with, including hybrid dinosaurs, as well as numerous skins to use on your character.

Check out the Minecraft Jurassic World DLC trailer below: