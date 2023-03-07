Microsoft’s new ‘Dynamics 365 Copilot’ aims to automate repetitive tasks for businesses

Microsoft is officially injecting AI into its business apps by launching the new Dynamics 365 Copilot. According to Microsoft, the AI update to the apps will employ Copilot for automation, which will “allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less time on mundane tasks.”

“Dynamics 365 Copilot takes advantage of recent advancements in generative AI to automate these tedious tasks and unlock the full creativity of the workforce,” said Charles Lamanna, CVP of business apps and platform at Microsoft. “Dynamics 365 Copilot puts CRM and ERP to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business.”

The new AI integration covers different apps of Microsoft, such as Dynamics 365 Sales, Viva Sales, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Microsoft Supply Chain Center. Using Copilot, these services will automate different tasks, especially those repetitive works involving sales and customer service. For instance, Microsoft Supply Chain Center can proactively identify external issues that could impact key supply chain processes. It will then produce insights regarding the affected orders, and an email will be automatically drafted to alert business partners to take actions that will prevent further issues.

According to Microsoft, the data that will be used in these automated tasks will be drawn from relevant sources, such as the seller’s CRM, ERP, recorded Teams call insights, data entered by marketers themselves, the company’s existing marketing emails, the latest data from the web, and other enterprise data. Despite this, Microsoft stressed that none of the customer’s data would be used in any way to train the models.

The announcement is part of the software company’s push for more AI integration into its products and services after it confirmed the third phase of its investment in OpenAI. Aside from this AI update in its business app suite, Microsoft continues its work to further improve Bing and Edge, which are now armed with AI capabilities and tools. Recently, Microsoft included the new Bing on the Windows taskbar search bar but removed it after some days. Despite this, it introduced significant improvements to the chatbot of Bing by rolling out a new turn counter and chat tones last week.