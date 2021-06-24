Microsoft officially announces Windows 11 with several new features and improvements

Microsoft Windows 11

At an online event today, Microsoft officially announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 comes with several new features and improvements for end users. Microsoft highlighted the below features during the event today.

  • New Taskbar design
  • New Start menu experience
  • Rounded corners in the UI
  • New widgets-like experience for News and Interests and support for 3rd party web widgets
  • Redesigned Microsoft Store app
  • New gestures for navigation
  • New window management improvements
  • Multi monitor improvements
  • Improved performance and battery life
  • Native Microsoft Teams integration
  • Gaming features:
    • Auto HDR
    • DirectStorage API
    • Improved gaming performance
    • Xbox Game Pass
  • Android apps support

Meanwhile, you can read all the Windows 11 related news here.

Source: Microsoft

