Microsoft officially announces Windows 11 with several new features and improvements

At an online event today, Microsoft officially announced Windows 11, the next major version of Windows. Windows 11 comes with several new features and improvements for end users. Microsoft highlighted the below features during the event today.

New Taskbar design

New Start menu experience

Rounded corners in the UI

New widgets-like experience for News and Interests and support for 3rd party web widgets

Redesigned Microsoft Store app

New gestures for navigation

New window management improvements

Multi monitor improvements

Improved performance and battery life

Native Microsoft Teams integration

Gaming features: Auto HDR DirectStorage API Improved gaming performance Xbox Game Pass

Android apps support

Meanwhile, you can read all the Windows 11 related news here.

Source: Microsoft