Microsoft announces several new gaming features coming to Windows 11

Microsoft today announced Windows 11, the next major update for Windows. Windows 11 comes with several new features and improvements for consumers. Microsoft has also included several gaming focused features like Auto HDR, improved DirectStorage API and more in Windows 11. Read about the gaming features in Windows 11 below.

Immerse Yourself in Superior Graphics

Games will look better than ever thanks to Auto HDR, a unique capability we’re offering with Windows 11 which automatically adds High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhancements to games built on DirectX 11 or higher that previously only leveraged Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). HDR allows a supported game to render a much wider range of brightness values and colors, giving an extra sense of richness and depth to the image.

Buckle Up for Gaming at Amazing Speeds

With a high performance NVMe SSD and the proper drivers, Windows 11 can soon load new games faster than ever thanks to a breakthrough technology called DirectStorage, which we also pioneered as part of the Xbox Velocity Architecture featured in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

With DirectStorage, which will only be available with Windows 11, games can quickly load assets to the graphics card without bogging down the CPU. This means you’ll get to experience incredibly detailed game worlds rendered at lightning speeds, without long load times. “DirectStorage Optimized” Windows 11 PCs are configured with the hardware and drivers needed to enable this amazing experience.

In addition to supporting the new hardware advances needed for DirectStorage, Windows 11 will continue to have the broadest hardware support in the world. Everything from our new Xbox Wireless Controllers to mechanical keyboards and gaming mice, to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, to surround-sound headsets, external GPUs and more. So, you’ll still be able to connect millions of gaming peripherals and accessories to game the way you want.

Games

And with the Xbox app now built into Windows 11, access to Game Pass is easier than ever. The Game Pass library is incredible, and as we announced earlier this month, you can look forward to releases like Halo Infinite, Twelve Minutes, Age of Empires IV, and more this year.

Game Pass for PC includes PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda the day they launch, an EA Play membership at no additional cost with Game Pass for PC or Ultimate, and a great selection of titles from partner developers big and small with more entering the library all the time. And with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also experience Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows PCs via a browser, so even an entry-level device can play the biggest Xbox console titles.