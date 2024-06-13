Microsoft releases Windows 11 Builds 22621.3807 and 22631.3807 for Release Preview Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 11 Builds 22621.3807 and 22631.3807 (KB5039302) for Release Preview Insiders running Windows 11, version 22H2 (Build 22621) and version 23H2 (Build 22631).

The Copilot experience on Windows is now pinned to the taskbar and will behave like an app. This update allows users to do things like resize, move, and snap the window. The update also brings the show desktop button back to the taskbar by default.

In addition, this release adds support for creating 7-Zip and Tape Archive (TAR) files using the context menu, and a new compression wizard in Additional options will help users choose more formats and add details. Windows 11 also adds support for Emoji 15.1, which brings new emoji including Horizontal and vertical head shake, Phoenix, Lime, Brown mushroom, and Broken chain.

The update also brings improvements to the Task Manager, including better performance when changing the sort order of processes, and improvements to accessibility.

This release makes resizing the Task Manager window easier when users grab the top of its window. There are also a number of bug fixes and improvements, which can be found in the full release notes at the source link below.

