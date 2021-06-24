Microsoft: Android apps are coming to Windows 11

Microsoft today announced that Android apps are coming to Windows 11. Yes, native Android apps, not streaming the app from your smartphone.

Microsoft is making use of Amazon App Store to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Amazon App Store section will be available inside Microsoft Store app. With this Android apps support, you can have popular mobile apps like TikTok on your Windows 11 PC.

Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore – imagine recording and posting a video from TikTok or using Khan Academy Kids for virtual learning right from your PC. We’ll have more to share about this experience in the coming months. We look forward to this partnership with Amazon and Intel using their Intel Bridge technology.

Source: Microsoft